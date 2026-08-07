The Brief Experts in St. Petersburg recommend making small sustainable lifestyle changes to effectively boost overall mental and physical wellness. Strong social connections and supportive communities play a critical role in strengthening health markers and emotional well-being. Taking care of basic human needs like sleep, diet and exercise provides the energy required to manage daily challenges.



Clinical psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Bendick in St. Petersburg emphasizes that improving overall health begins with establishing consistent daily habits rather than overwhelming life overhauls.

Wellness advice

What we know:

Bendick is a clinical psychologist based in St. Petersburg who advocates for sustainable lifestyle adjustments. She explains that building life scaffolding through simple daily routines makes health goals manageable.

"Building the infrastructure, the structure and scaffolding in your life to have those small things," said Bendick. "It doesn't have to be something so big."

Social connection health benefits

What they're saying:

Bendick emphasizes that personal growth occurs through human relationships rather than in isolation. Being vulnerable and supporting others in a community directly improves markers of wellness.

"It can be small lifestyle changes, or turning towards connections or relationships, or building community in ways that can improve your health because we know that we don't grow in isolation," Bendick said.

"When we are connected, we have a better sense of well-being," Bendick said. "And connected can be when we're in community, and we are vulnerable and supporting one another. We, our markers of wellness, are improved."

Physical and emotional wellness

Why you should care:

Physical health directly affects emotional energy levels, making basic self-care essential for daily functioning. Maintaining sleep hygiene along with a balanced diet provides stamina for other life responsibilities.

"If you're taking care of yourself physically, then you have more emotional energy," Bendick said. "And then, you can pour it into other things."

"Taking care of your basic needs as a human being," Bendick said. "So addressing sleep issues and barriers to that. A healthy, maybe just consistent, diet."

Individual wellness journey paths

What we don't know:

Specific individual timelines or exact physical routines for every person remain unique to each personal journey. However, Bendick advises putting down phones and actively facing problems rather than avoiding them.

"Face the thing you might be avoiding and learn to tolerate that experience, be curious about it, so that then you can understand what," Bendick said. "How to problem solve or how to move forward in a more skillful way."