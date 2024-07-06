St. Petersburg woman injured after large branch falls on her, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

St. Petersburg police officers had to rescue a woman after a large branch fell on top of her on Saturday morning.

Officials say at 6 a.m. a large branch from an oak tree broke and fell, hitting two houses. A woman came outside to check on it and a second larger branch fell on her, according to authorities.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Officers say they were able to extract her from the tree and St. Pete Fire Rescue took her to the hospital. She had non-life threatening injuries to her legs, according to SPPD.

Police say 15th Ave. S. was shut down between 30-31st Street for the removal of the fallen tree.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter