Ex-Pinellas deputy accused of tracking estranged wife using FLOCK, sheriff says: ‘Started on Valentine’s Day’

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The Brief A former Pinellas County deputy faces four felony charges after authorities say he tracked his estranged wife using law enforcement databases. Audits revealed more than 100 unauthorized FLOCK and driver's license searches between February and June. The suspect resigned one day prior to his arrest and remains held on a $20,000 bail.



A former Pinellas County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday morning after investigators discovered he unlawfully accessed law enforcement databases more than 100 times to stalk his estranged wife, according to the sheriff's office.

Pinellas County deputy database audit

What we know:

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced the arrest of former deputy Ronald Scott during a live news conference. Investigators alleged that Scott repeatedly misused the FLOCK license plate reader system and driver's license records between February and June.

The sheriff said the unlawful searches targeted his estranged wife, her boyfriend, the boyfriend's wife and his wife's father. All parties were legally married and working toward divorce, according to PCSO.

Scott ran more than 100 unauthorized queries on those individuals and their vehicle tags, often while off duty. Law enforcement said Scott gave false reasons to justify the computer inquiries.

License plate search tracking

The backstory:

Audits of agency computer systems have become more routine as FLOCK activity expanded, according to the sheriff. While running identical license plates over long periods can sometimes be legitimate, Gualtieri said audits track these trends to catch misconduct.

Officials revealed Scott began misusing FLOCK against his estranged wife on Valentine's Day.

Florida computer crime charges

What's next:

PCSO said Scott resigned Wednesday before deputies arrested him Thursday morning. The former deputy faces three counts of unlawfully accessing a computer system, and one count of official misconduct. His bail is set at $20,000.

Ongoing sheriff's office review

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released whether additional internal disciplinary steps or audits will follow the arrest. It remains unconfirmed if Scott has retained legal counsel or entered a formal plea.