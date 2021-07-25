Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for missing Tallahassee teen

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Darius Swain, 13, who was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Ct. in Tallahassee.

Swain is 5’5" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.

