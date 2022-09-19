Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for north Florida toddler

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a toddler from north Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 2-year-old Kyson Washington was last seen Saturday in the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello, about 26 miles east of Tallahassee.

Kyson is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

The toddler may be in the company of 18-year-old Karlee Soldiew, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The two may be traveling in an unidentified vehicle, and may be in the company of an unknown Black male.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 850-997-2523 or dial 911.