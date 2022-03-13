Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida teen

article

Police in South Florida are searching for 15-year-old Ulyssia Mciver, who was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill on Saturday and may be suffering a mental crisis.

She is 5’8", weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants. Mciver may also be carrying a backpack. She has long, braided hair usually worn in a bun and will sometimes wear glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or 911.