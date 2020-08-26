Stay hydrated: Tampa Bay will be under a heat advisory for third day in a row

Once again, and for the third day in a row, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire Tampa Bay region Wednesday.

The afternoon temperatures will soar to the mid-90s, but it will feel even hotter due to the humidity. Between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., the heat advisory will be in effect. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could make it feel like it's between 108 to 112 degrees outside.

"Boy, was it majorly hot yesterday," says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Guess what? Right back at us again today. Mid-90s are expected to be our forecast highs, but once you factor in humidity levels of course the heat index goes above 105."

"That's enough to put us back into the heat advisory criteria," he added.

The first heat advisory issued in Tampa Bay for the summer was on June 24.

Advertisement

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.

