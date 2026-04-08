Tampa International Airport announces first major ticketing level overhaul since 1971

The Brief For the first time since the airport opened in 1971, Tampa International Airport (TPA) is completely redesigning its ticketing level on the second floor. This month, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority approved a $25.44 million design-build contract for the renovation. Construction is expected to start in 2027 and end in 2029.



Tampa International Airport (TPA) is about to completely redesign its ticketing level on the second floor, which will include adding more space near ticket counters and more self-check-in kiosks.

"The entire traveling experience is different than it used to be," TPA senior communications manager Joshua Gillin told FOX 13 Wednesday.

The backstory:

Last week, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which oversees TPA, approved a $25.44 million design-build contract with Austin Commercial LP, to design the renovation.

"And they are going to begin designing a renovation that's the first ever in the history of the airport where we are going to be completely renovating the second floor of our main terminal, which is where all our ticket counters are," Gillin said.

Dig deeper:

Renovations will include adding more counters to handle all of TPA’s 22 airlines, increasing overall room for people to line up in the ticket counter-area, and adding more self-check-in kiosks.

"So you're going to see a much larger area or space for you to come and interact with your airline," Gillin said.

Some airline offices are located behind their ticket counters.

TPA officials said those offices will be moved to a new location that will be built as part of this renovation.

That’s how construction crews will be able to make more room in the ticketing area and maximize space.

"We always prioritize speed and convenience here at TPA," Gillin said. "What that will do is give you a lot more positions, a lot more points of contact with check-in kiosks, and still be able to talk to your ticket agent to get whatever you might need from them."

What's next:

Construction is expected to start in 2027 and end in 2029.