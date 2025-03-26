Steinbrenner High School Orchestra prepares for performance at Carnegie Hall

The Brief The Steinbrenner High School Orchestra is preparing for a performance at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City. The orchestra will play a 30-minute concert in the heart of the Big Apple on Thursday, an experience these young musicians won’t soon forget.



A group of talented young musicians from Hillsborough County is about to take center stage at one of the most famous venues in the world.

For the first time ever, the Steinbrenner High School Orchestra is preparing to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.



It’s a dream come true for 91 students at Steinbrenner High to perform at such an iconic place.

What they're saying:

"It's incredible," said Moritz Arnold, a student at Steinbrenner High. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to perform somewhere where, I mean, so many awesome people have performed there and a place with so much history."



"I think that we're so blessed that we get to go on this trip," said Rita Mouannes, a student at Steinbrenner High. "And it's definitely something that I'm going to be telling my kids about and, you know, reminiscing about in the future."

The backstory:

The performance has a special meaning for Orchestra Director, Andrea Szarowicz. "I hope I don't cry on the stage," said Szarowicz. "But it will be happy tears."

Her personal connection comes from a special piece the students will debut. It's a composition published in memory of Szarowicz's late grandmother, the woman who inspired her to pursue music.

"I think she would be really happy, and I think she'd be tremendously proud of these students and what they've achieved. And, I think Carnegie is going to be it's going to be the bow on the present," Szarowicz explained.



The orchestra will play a 30-minute concert in the heart of the Big Apple on Thursday, an experience these young musicians won’t soon forget.

"I think this is definitely a experience I'll always look back on, something I don't think I'll ever be able to do anything close to again," said Olivia Lazaro, a student at Steinbrenner High. "So I'm really grateful for that."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

