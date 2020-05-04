Good news for “Twilight” fans: Stephenie Meyer, the author of the wildly popular series, is planning to release a new book in the Twilight Saga in a few months — and social media is going crazy.

The book, titled “Midnight Sun,” is set to be released on Aug. 4, according to a post published to Meyer’s blog. It is written from vampire character Edward Cullen’s point of view.

Meyer said she wanted to allow one of her most iconic characters a chance to have his say.

“I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective. There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life,” Meyer wrote in her blog.

“In ‘Midnight Sun’, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love,” according to the book’s description on Little, Brown and Company.

Meyer had delayed the initial release of the book because a draft of the manuscript had been leaked back in 2008, according to her blog.

“This has been a very upsetting experience for me, but I hope it will at least leave my fans with a better understanding of copyright and the importance of artistic control,” she wrote in 2008. Meyer was unable to continue writing the book as her “frame of mind” was not ideal. Thus started the nearly decade-long hiatus.

In her recent blog post announcing the release of the new book, Meyer said she hopes that the book will help give fans something to look forward to despite the current state of events.

“I don’t know how everyone else is coping, but right now books are my main solace and happiest escape,” Meyer wrote. “Personally, I would be nothing but delighted if one of my favorite authors announced something new for me to read. So, I hope this announcement gave you some pleasure and something fun to look forward to.”