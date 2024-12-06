Holiday safety tips: First responders warn of how fast festivities can go up in flames

The holiday lights and Christmas trees are up, but Hillsborough County first responders warn residents that one short fuse can turn a festive evening into a nightmare.

On Friday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue demonstrated how fast a Christmas tree can catch on fire, destroying a room with no sprinklers in less than two minutes.

Hillsborough County demonstrations of potential Christmas tree fires

"If you have a Christmas tree, is it a natural Christmas tree? If it is, you’ve got to make sure you take good care of it. You’ve got to make sure it’s watered and healthy," said Danny Alvarez, a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

READ: Lakeland kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas parade

Firefighters from around the county shared holiday safety tips that apply from the time you put decorations up to when you’re ready to take them down.

"If you’re trying to hang Christmas lights under your ladder, you’ll see people sometimes they’ll try to hop this ladder in order to hang the lights under - also very dangerous, and you could lose your balance and fall," said Chief Jeremy Sidlauskas of Plant City Fire Rescue. "Use the right ladder for the job. Make sure your footing is good."

This year, five people fell off ladders and died in Hillsborough County, HCFR said. It’s a number that firefighters don't want to see grow.

"Five doesn’t seem like a lot of people you know compared to the population. But for those families, it’s an incredible loss, and you know, a lot of times, these are preventable tragedies," said Sidlauskas.

Fireworks may be part of your celebrations, and they're fun when handled safely.

"If you’re lighting a firework, make sure that it’s fully extinguished. A lot of times, we get a lot of injuries because the firework may be lit, not extinguished all the way, not submerged in the water," said Capt. Henry Williams of Tampa Fire Rescue .

Fire resulting from Hillsborough County demonstrations of how Christmas trees can fire.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the city responded to about a dozen fireworks-related injuries this year.

"During the burning process, it’s always good to put a dry dressing on that," said Williams.

As for any Christmas decorations that may have been exposed to water from the storms, firefighters advise against using them due to electrical fire hazards.

"If it’s a questionable thing, set it aside. Let’s get some new stuff," said Alvarez. "The last thing we want is to have to respond to your home during the holiday season."

READ: Bay Area holiday art show shows range talent

Firefighters said you should check all cords and light strings for frays or exposed wires, and residents should use UL-rated cords.

As for any candles used for Kwanzaa or Hanukkah, don’t leave the candles unattended or switch to flameless candles.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: