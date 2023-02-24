Steven Lorenzo case: Judge to sentence confessed killer on Friday

Confessed murdered Steven Lorenzo will learn his fate Friday morning when a judge is expected to sentence him for the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz in 2003.

Lorenzo, who is already serving a 200-year federal sentence for drug-related charges, fought the double homicide charges for years but confessed to killing the men in late 2022 and asked to be sentenced to death.

On Monday, Lorenzo had one last chance to address the court. He initially said he planned to read a written statement before the judge, but changed his mind.

Judge Christopher Sabella asked Lorenzo on Monday if he still wanted the death penalty and Lorenzo said yes.

Lorenzo had previously stated, "Everybody is born with a death sentence in this room. Everyone is on death row. We’re all going to go sometime."

In December 2003, Lorenzo and his co-conspirator Scott Schweickert terrorized Tampa’s gay community, hunting for men to use as sex slaves. Galehouse and Waccholtz were drugged and killed.

Waccholtz’s body was left in his parked car outside a Tampa apartment complex, but Galehouse’s body was dismembered and never found.

Schweickert pleaded guilty to the crimes in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison and agreed to testify against Lorenzo.

Tyler Butler, a good friend of Jason Galehouse, plans to attend Lorenzo’s sentencing.

On Monday, he told reporters that he now has mixed emotions about the death penalty. He said it appears that inmates get better treatment while awaiting their execution.

"They get their own cell, three nice meals a day, internet," he said. "I want him to suffer as much as my friend and the other men."

However, he wants to honor the wishes of Galehouse’s mother, who is battling terminal cancer and wants Lorenzo sentenced to death.

Lorenzo’s sentencing is set to take place at 9 a.m.