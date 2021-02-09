Stolen Florida fire rescue truck found in Manatee County

article

A fire truck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

The Bayshore Fire Rescue department returned from the call to find a brush truck was missing. The department took to Facebook to try to get help tracking the vehicle. Several people posted sightings of the truck, which was eventually found about 80 miles (129 kilomters) away in Manatee County.

Fire Chief Lawrence Nisbet posted a video on Facebook after the truck was found thanking people for their help.

"The Facebook community, the shares, the updates, the posts, the sightings — you made it able for us to get our truck back," he said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The truck wasn’t damaged. There was no immediate information about a potential suspect.