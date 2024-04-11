Storms impact Sun 'N Fun Aerospace Expo

Sun 'N Fun Aerospace Exo's air show was canceled Thursday afternoon because of the weather. With thousands of aircraft and hundreds of vendors at Lakeland Linder International Airport, they all prepped beforehand for the heavy rain and winds.

"I've been here about 30 years."

Steve Mormando is a seasoned vendor at Sun 'N Fun. The weather event he remembers most is the 2011 tornado that flattened his tent and sent many things flying.

"Porto potties flew by my head. The whole tent went down, and all these racks went into the water. The next day with the help of the volunteers here, we were up and running by twelve o'clock," said Mormando.

Mother nature took out multiple airplanes and here was strong wind and hail so Mormando says he doesn't take any chances when it comes to severe weather.

"Extra stakes in the ground. Extra bungee cords and extra orange tie downs that we have."

Auburn University's 'Striped Wings Ambassadors' are recruiting for their School of Aviation.

"A lot of new jobs are coming up. There are so many places and ways you can go with professional flight and for us that's just a great opportunity we're taking," said ambassador, Ryan Bledsoe.

They're also doing what they can to keep their small plane on the ground.

"For us, there's not much we can do besides hunker down, stake down our plane, take down our canopies and hope for the best," said Bledsoe.

Dealing with the weather is just a part of Sun 'N Fun.

"The tent will go down 20 minutes before the storm is due to hit and then we stand inside and hold on as best we can. And pray to God that it's a light one.," said Mormando. "And if it gets too bad, we let it go and run into the hangar."

