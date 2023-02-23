You can buy this storybook castle in Connecticut for $2M

article

If you are in the market for a new home, a great piece of property is available now in Stamford, Connecticut.

A 117-year-old castle listed on Realtor.com sits on more than three acres with over 6,000 square feet of living space and has "tons of old world charm."

This massive home is listed for $2 million and features French doors that lead to a private backyard with a koi pond, garden area, gazebo, and a three-car paved garage.

Image of storybook castle's backyard with Koi pond in in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of Realtor Silvana Orsaia)

When you enter the 11-room home, the living room features a balcony/deck area with hardwood floors.

The pricey pad has five bedrooms and a master bedroom with nine-foot ceilings featuring bookshelves, a dressing room, and hardwood floors, according to realtor.com.

Image of castle bedroom with a fireplace in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of Realtor Silvana Orsaia)

And if you want to prepare meals, the new kitchen has marble and limestone floors near a breakfast room with a waterfall. Other amenities include a gas cooktop stove, microwave, and dishwasher.

Image of the home's kitchen in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of Realtor Silvana Orsaia)

Realtor.com notes that the dining room has a stone fireplace that opens to a wrap-around stone terrace surrounded by stone walls.

Image of the home's dining room in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of Realtor Silvana Orsaia)

The castle, built in 1906, has four bathrooms and a partially finished basement with concrete floors if you are looking for a place to unwind at the end of the day.

Additionally, the castle has six fireplaces to keep you nice and warm during the winter.

Image of the living room area in the castle in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of Realtor Silvana Orsaia)

