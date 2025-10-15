The Straz Center hosts an Opera experience for local homeschoolers

The Brief Opera Tampa held a performance and learning experience for homeschool students to learn about the art form. The assembly took place at the Straz Center Wednesday morning. Opera Tampa's lead performers sang musical pieces and informed students on the art of opera.



Local homeschool students were given the opportunity to learn about opera with an interactive performance.

What they're saying:

The Straz Center hosted an assembly for local homeschool students led by Opera Tampa. Melissa Misener, the Resident Stage Director, said, "It's basically opera education and infotainment. It's a fun show that sort of gives us a sampling of opera selections to talk about what opera is."

Throughout the performance, students were able to listen to a variety of songs and interact with the performers. Misener said, "It's a passion project for all of us. We really enjoy seeing the shining faces and the laughter from the kids and the engagement. It's good stuff for sure."

Those in attendance said it was a great example of the hands-on and visual learning made available to these homeschoolers.

Why you should care:

This assembly included students of all ages, some of whom were particularly passionate about the arts. Haylyn Bencon, a homeschool student, said, "We learn what it's actually like to be a performer. We can see the different types of voices, like soprano to bass, and it's just a really great experience."

Organizers spotlighted the importance of opportunities like this to keep the art form alive as it is passed on to the next generation. Bencon said, "I really want to help with theater in any way I can. I really have a passion for theater and performing in general. I've been doing theater for many years, and I just really love it here."

The Straz Center is celebrating Opera Tampa's 30th anniversary as they prepare for the season's opening day, November 1.