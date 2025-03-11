Straz Center hosts theatre class for Rampello students

The Brief Students at Rampello K-8 Downtown Partnership Magnet School meet weekly after school to learn about the world of theatre, thanks to a partnership with the Straz Center. The Rampello theatre class is part of the Straz Center’s Arts Education Partnership Program, which creates educational experiences for schools and community organizations, like churches and senior centers. The program started more than 20 years ago and is funded by grants, sponsorships and donations.



For the last two months, students at Rampello K-8 Downtown Partnership Magnet School have been meeting weekly after school to learn about the world of theatre, thanks to a partnership with the Straz Center.

"The number one thing I always hope for them to do is, which I feel is what the art does, it literally opens you to so many aspects and different opportunities in your life," Straz Center Community Engagement Coordinator of Partnerships Fahnlohnee Reeves said.

The backstory:

The Rampello theatre class is part of the Straz Center’s Arts Education Partnership Program, which creates educational experiences for schools and community organizations, like churches and senior centers. The program started more than 20 years ago and is funded by grants, sponsorships and donations. The center is working with around 50 partners this school year. Programs vary from eight weeks to an entire school year.

"My point is to get them comfortable performing in front of people, because for a school-aged kid, that could be chorus, that could be football. There are all kinds of activities that they do within school, school presentations, that they actually have to be in front of people or make speeches," Straz Center Teaching Artist Andresia Moseley said.

Moseley is imparting those lessons through two small scenes from a play, one involving a dog and one set in an airplane.

Some students perform the scenes exactly as written, while others add their own flair to the words.

"Imagination is the name of the game, so I don't mind if they expand the script," Moseley said.

For the long-time actress, gathering a group of different students is the highlight of these outreach classes. Moseley loves hearing feedback from teachers, especially when it involves a shy or introverted student opening up.

"These activities allow them to express themselves," Moseley said. "You know, find a new way to communicate. They make friends with people in class they wouldn't even normally talk to. It's building relationships, I think is my ultimate goal."

And, of course, if these experiences nudge a student into a potential performing arts path, that’s a bonus.

"This is supremely important," Moseley said. "For some of them, this is their future, for real. I was once a kid in a class, and this is where my destiny was."

