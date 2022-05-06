Hotel Saratoga explosion devastates icon of Cuban capital

Image 1 of 4 ▼ View of the damaged facade of the Saratoga Hotel after an explosion in Havana, on May 6, 2022. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths, though the semiofficial website Cubadebate reported that nearly clinics were treating people who had been injured and that several ambulances had gone to the scene. It said a school next door had been evacuated.

File (2017): The Saratoga hotel exterior facade with beautiful green old architecture. The landmark in the Cuban capital is a major tourist attraction. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

