Student meals available at Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota distribution sites

article

With in-class learning canceled until at least mid-April, schools around the Bay Area are preparing thousands of school meals to ensure no child goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hillsborough Country, 63% of their students, or roughly 123,000 kids, qualify for free or reduced-priced school meals. Without the normal breakfast or lunch meals served during a normal school day, many students could go hungry, and school officials are aware of that.

That’s why school districts are doing what they can to make sure every student 18 years old and younger have access to food.

In Hillsborough County, parents and students are able to drive up to any of the county’s 23 “grab-and-go” locations for obtain their free meals. Students will need to be with their parents in order to get the food, and they will only be able to come pick up food once a day.

HART is also providing free rides to students who have their student IDs. The service will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

RELATED: Floridians text, call 2-1-1 to find free meal location for children

Parents and students are asked to stay in their car when picking up the food. Buses will be lined up in the car lanes outside the front of the school, and school officials will be handing out the food from those buses. Walk-ups will still be accepted, however.

Advertisement

For more information on Hillsborough County locations, head over to the school district's website

Pinellas and Pasco counties have also opened several locations in their district as well.

Meal distribution locations in Pinellas County can be found below, and additional information cna be found by on the school district's website. The sites will be open from March 23 to 27.

Dunedin Elementary

900 Union St., Dunedin

10:45 am - 11:45 am

Eisenhower Elementary

2800 Drew St., Clearwater

11:00 am - Noon

Fairmount Park Elementary

575 41st St. S, St. Petersburg

10:15 am - 11:15 am

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary

6505 68th St. N, Pinellas Park

11:00 am - Noon

John Hopkins Middle

701 16th St S, St. Petersburg

10:30 am - 11:30 am

New Heights Elementary

3901 37th St. N, St. Petersburg

10:45 am - 11:45 am

Ponce De Leon Elementary

1301 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Clearwater

11:15 am - 12:15 pm

Southern Oak Elementary

9101 Walsingham Rd., Largo

11:15 am - 12:15 pm

Tarpon Springs Elementary

555 Pine St., Tarpon Springs

10:30 am - 11:30 am

Pasco County meal distribution locations can be found below. The school feeding sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27.



Crews Lake Middle School – 15144 Shady Hills Road, Spring Hill

Fivay High School – 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Gulf Middle School – 6419 Louisiana Avenue, New Port Richey

New River Elementary School – 4710 River Glen Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Pasco High School – 36850 State Road 52, Dade City

Sunray Elementary School – 4815 Sunray Drive, Holiday

Zephyrhills High School – 6335 12th Street, Zephyrhills

Sarasota County says the following locations are open Monday through Friday, with drive-through service between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each child will receive lunch, as well as breakfast for the next day.

Booker High School

Fruitville Elementary School

Garden Elementary School

North Port High School

Atwater Elementary School

