Student shows thanks for Publix during pandemic

Small words can sometimes have a big impact. Just ask 14-year-old Sadie Patrick. The high school student has turned a school project into an act of kindness.

A teacher gave an assignment to write a letter about something they are grateful for, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She has always encouraged us to look at the pandemic and this outbreak in a different way," Sadie said about her teacher.

She wrote her letter to her neighborhood Publix.

"They always greet us with a smile and they are always so positive and treat us like family. That's really important to us because, even through this hard time, they relieve some of the stress of whatever's happening," Sadie said.

Publix surprised Sadie with a bouquet of flowers, cards and letters.

Advertisement

"People really do appreciate when you take the time to thank them and really it makes a difference," Sadie's mom, Kristin said. "I love that she noticed that people were helping and that she actually did something about it."

For Sadie, it's been a very important lesson.

"Even a small act of kindness can make a difference in the world and people are grateful and appreciate when you really take the time to make them feel appreciated," she said.