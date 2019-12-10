Students get into the spirit of the season during annual Steinbrenner Christmas concert

article

A packed audience of grade-school kids were treated to a live concert performance during the most festive time of the year thanks to the annual Steinbrenner Christmas concert.

They listened to holiday favorites by The Florida Orchestra. Dancers graced the stage performing to music from the classic Nutcracker ballet.

The Steinbrenner family has hosted the gathering for more than 30 years. “Trying to bring joy to children who have never been a lot of them to a performing arts center," said Jenny Steinbrenner-Swindal. "Their first time here is exposing them to the orchestra, to the ballet, to baseball players, to young singers and just sharing joy."

This is the first year FOX 13’s anchor Mark Wilson has emceed the event. "It’s overwhelming quite frankly, to stand up there and to see these kids and be able to share that kind of music with them. I feel the responsibility, but it’s a real joy," Wilson said.

His dad John Wilson hosted the event for years.

"What you get is real genuine spirit about this holiday season and what it's all about,” added Wilson.

Advertisement

Former Yankee Nick Swisher read 'The Night Before Christmas.' His family also handed out bags of goodies.

The Steinbrenner holiday concert also entertains kids in Tampa and Saint Petersburg during the Christmas season.