Students help bring skulls to life in an effort to solve cold cases

Using his fingers to sculpt.

Noah Shadowens gives a face to the skull of an unknown victim.

"There’s a lot of respect that goes into it. It’s not just another art project, these are people’s lives that you are dealing with," said Shadowens.

In a studio at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, a forensic skull sculpture workshop is taking place.

Seven Ringling faculty, six Ringling students and one alum are using 3D printed skulls of real victims to recreate the face of each, in what’s called facial approximation.

"I want to fulfill the skull. I’m missing a lot on mine so I want to try and do my best to recreate whoever this was," said Shadowens.

Joe Mullins a forensic artist and renowned forensic imaging specialist is leading the five-day class.

"It’s like a super power that they haven’t used yet. As you are a fine artist you are already getting trained in how to be a forensic artist, but you are just learning it, but you’re not aware of it," he told FOX 13.

The work here is helping seven active cases.

Including six from the Medical Examiner’s office in Lee, Hendry and Glades counties.

"The real purpose of this is to get these cases identified, get these stories told and out to as many eyes as possible," said Mullins.

Since 2015, Mullins has taught classes like this around the country.

His work and the work of students has helped bring a name and closure to a number of cases.

"I’m on a mission. I don’t want any skull left on a shelf. I don’t want anybody’s family member frozen in uncertainty," said Mullins.

It’ll take about five days of lessons and work for each face to come through.

Shadowens, a junior at Ringling College, said it’s priceless time to help give a family their loved one back.

"The ultimate goal is somebody recognizes somebody that they’ve lost. That would be just amazing to help somebody out that way," he said.

