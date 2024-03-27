Summer Camp Week : YMCA locations gear up for summer fun

It’s fun to stay and play at the YMCA, all year long, but especially over the summer with their summer camps.

"Each session is one week long," says Camp Sierra Director Tiffani Goff, "We go for ten weeks."

READ: Baltimore bridge collapse 'brings back so many memories' for Bay Area rescue diver

Counselors make sure there are enough activities to keep campers occupied for those ten weeks.

"Our facility is unique from all of the other centers because we do have just a building dedicated to summer camp and our youth programming," Goff explains.

That means YMCA members can enjoy their workouts while campers enjoy their summer break.

Camp Sierra has another unique element, their high tower, which is the main meeting place for their High Adventure Camp.

"The counselors get really into it," says Goff, "The kids like to go to the tower, they like to do archery, and they like to swim."

Camp Sierra even offers a swim camp where students spend up to four hours in the pool every day.

"We get pool rings, we come up with pool races and things like that," Goff says, "If we do have some kids that sign up for swim camp and can't swim, we do offer summer camp swim lessons. So, in the morning they can come in and do their swim lessons before actual camp starts."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

YMCA members are eligible for a discount on summer camp costs, with sessions starting at $195 per week.

Non-members are charged $214 per session, but Goff wants everyone to know that financial assistance is available.

"We want everyone to be able to come to our YMCA."

YMCA also offers a campaign where members, and non-members, can help send a local student to camp by purchasing a camp card at their nearest YMCA location.

To register, click here.