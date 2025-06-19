Summer camps at Dunedin Fine Art Center

The Brief The Dunedin Fine Art Center hosts several camps over the summer. Between 1,300 and 1,500 kids attend. There are some spots still available for this summer.



Each year, around 1,300 to 1,500 kids attend summer camps at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

"There's a lot of energy in here, fun, creativity," Dunedin Fine Art Center Youth Education Director Shannon Pattee said.

For 10 weeks, the center offers seven different camps: Mini Masters (for 5-year-olds), Sizzlin’ Summer Visual Arts, iPad Explorations, ARTS in Motion, Mural Madness 1 & 2 (ages 8-10 and ages 11-14) and Art Squad. Each week features a different theme.

"This is the fun room because you can get messy, and the children are just creating and full of ideas," Pattee said of Sizzlin' Summer.

The center's summer camp program began shortly after the center opened its doors in February 1975.

"It's hands-on. They can explore," Pattee said. "A teacher may give them a little direction, but we let them just create and use their minds."

The camps feature various mediums, including paint, clay and even upcycling. For Mural Madness, kids design a mural from start to finish, working on it for the entire week.

"It's nice for the children to learn how to work with other children, and it's also good for them to see what their strengths are," Dunedin Fine Art Center Art Instructor Amanda Spurlock said. "Some of them are really good with like line and detail, some of them are really good with blending colors, some come up with these crazy ideas and just to see it take shape is really cool."

Registration for weekly camps closes a couple of weeks prior to starting. As of this writing, there are spots open for many of the remaining camps.

