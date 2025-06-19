Wanted Florida man arrested after taunting Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd online: ‘You done messed up'

The Brief A wanted man who posted online that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t find him was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department. The Lakeland Police Department said that it has the back of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Johnson was taken to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office upon his arrest.



It was game on when a wanted Florida man made a social media post challenging the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Grady Judd to find him.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department shared a series of Facebook posts made by Aaron Johnson.

In the posts, Johnson states, "Ya’ll too busy fishing dats why yall didn’t catch me when I left my grandmas house today. Should’ve waited a bit longer. Yall accepted da challenge right. #GradyCan’t FindMe #ComeAgainGrady."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

In response, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Spoken like a true man. Way to take responsibility for your actions. No worries – we will find you. Bet."

The series of posts continued with Johnson stating, "I done out ran yall several time. #ComeTryAgainGrady."

PCSO responded with, "Challenge accepted."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Johnson replied with, "OK! I’ll give you and ya crew a head start. Ya’ll couldn’t catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter! #levelup #ImGoneGrady."

Dig deeper:

What Johnson didn’t know was that the Lakeland Police Department also accepted the challenge to find him after he bragged online about not being caught despite having multiple felony warrants.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

After capturing Johnson, the Lakeland Police Department took to social media and wrote, "What Aaron didn’t know is— that we got their backs! When Aaron Johnson jumped on Facebook and challenged the Polk County Sheriff's Office, bragging he couldn’t be caught despite having multiple felony warrants, our LPD officers said, ‘Challenge accepted. Today, that little game ended. Our officers and detectives tracked him down and personally delivered him to the Deputies at the Polk County Jail. Nice try, Aaron. Maybe next time… but probably not.’"

In response, PCSO wrote online, "You done messed up A-aron! You forgot all the agencies here in Polk work together............thanks LakelandPD for the find. #GotEm #TeamworkMakesTheDreamwork #PlayStupidGamesWinStupidPrizes #AaronRanButWeCaughtHimAnyway."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. He is facing several charges, including violation of pretrial release condition.

