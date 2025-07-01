Summer reading gets a jump-start from The Book Bus

The Brief In St. Petersburg, the Juvenile Welfare Board’s Summer Book bus had its kickoff at the Sanderlin Center to combat summer learning loss in children. This is the first of its 81 stops in Pinellas County this summer. At 37 of the stops, there will also be a new mobile food pantry that’ll provide fresh produce and non-perishable items to families in need.



For the eighth year in a row, The Juvenile Welfare Board partnered with Pinellas County Schools to prevent summer learning loss by giving out free books to children through its Summer Book Bus.

The first out of 81 stops was Sanderlin Center in St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning. Elementary school kids boarded the bus in groups of five and chose two books to take home for free.

What we know:

The Juvenile Welfare Board strives to help kids succeed in school, even when they’re out of class for the summer. "We want to reach as many kids in Pinellas County as we can. It's such a rewarding experience and as we know, there's such a need in the community. Being able to give books out to kids to hopefully instill a love for learning and combat summer learning loss that takes place when kids are out of school is huge. We're so happy that we're able to do that," JWB Community Collaborations Coordinator, Brianna Ray said.

The organization will be giving out over 10,000 books to more than 5,000 children throughout its stops this summer.

At 37 of this summer’s bus stops a new mobile food pantry will be on site providing non-perishable items and produce. It will help to feed over 2,500 children and families in need.

What's next:

The kickoff events continue through Thursday. The book bus will be stopping at public libraries, community recreation centers, neighborhood family centers and childcare centers in Pinellas County until July 17th. For a list of upcoming stops click this link.