Suncoast Jazz Festival draws international performers to Sand Key

For 32 years, jazz fans and musicians have united the weekend before Thanksgiving to tap their feet and dance the day away at the Suncoast Jazz Festival in Sand Key.

"Art Blakey, a jazz drummer, used to say jazz music washes the dust away of everyday life, so for a lot of people - it's just like that," said performer Jeff Rupert.

The event takes over five ballrooms across the Sheraton and Marriot and features performances from more than 80 artists, who come from around the globe and locally to showcase their own tunes, and honor the legends who created the classics.

"You have some of the greatest names in jazz here," Rupert added. "Houston Person is here, a lot of famous jazz musicians so it's like wow you're right here in Clearwater but it's like you're in New York City."

The annual Suncoast Jazz Festival draws performers from all over the world.

Or it could even feel like Brazil if you popped into one of Grammy-nominated Brazilian jazz guitarist, Diego Figueiredo's shows.

READ: 'Every day is a gift': Woman nearly fully recovered from COVID-19 says faith, music helped her beat the odds

"Suncoast is a very special festival," Figueiredo shared. "There are different musicians and different perspectives - different act...I actually play three acts at this festival, with the band with duets, solo."

A couple dances to the sound of smooth jazz during the Suncoast Jazz Festival.

Rupert and percussionist Jason Marsalis told FOX 13 that collaborating with each other is a special part of the experience. It's what makes the music come alive, whether it's a composed song or purely improvisation.

READ: Documentary tells life story of Bay Area musician

"It means community," Marsalis stressed. "When you bring all these different musicians together then there's a great chance and a great possibility for a great statement in music to be made and something to uplift all people."

Performers will showcase their own works and pay tribute to the legends.

Suncoast Jazz Fest's 'Sunday recovery' kicks off with jazz brunches and an afternoon barbecue with New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins.

For tickets and more information, visit https://suncoastjazzfestival.com/.

