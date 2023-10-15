Sunda New Asian chefs give tutorial on how to make a Island Maki roll

While Sushi is a beloved dish by some, it can also be intimidating to make alone.

Fox 13 photojournalist Jason Wright was joined by chefs from Sunda New Asian, who revealed their recipe for the Maki Roll.

The steps to make this delicious dish can be found below!

Ingredients:

Soy Paper

Sushi rice (see preparations below)

7 oz. Tuna - sushi grade, raw

7. oz. Salmon - sushi grade, raw

Avocado

Green Leaf - spinach / lettuce

Mango

Asparagus

Fresh basil

Sushi Rice Ingredients:

2 Cups Japanese style short-grain white rice

2 Cups of water

1/4 Cup unseasoned Rice Vinegar

4 teaspoons Sugar

1 teaspoon Salt (sea salt or table salt)

Citrus - to taste (optional)

Sushi Rice Directions:

Rise the raw rice in a strainer until the water runs clear.

Place rice in water and cook until tender (usually 30 minutes depending on brand and elevation)

While rice is cooking, heat rice vinegar, sugar and salt in small saucepan until simmering. Remove from heat once sugar is dissolved.

Once the rice is cooked, fold the vinegar mixture into the rice until evenly mixed.

Island Maki Roll Preparation Directions:

Lay out the Soy paper on a makisu rolling mat.

Cover 2/3rds of the paper with sushi rice.

Place the filling in order, leaf (spinach or lettuce), mango, tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, fresh basil in a line down the center of the rice stacking one on top of the other.

Roll the mat with the ingredients stacked. Roll away from you in one movement keeping the roll tight. The moisture from the rice will help it stick together.

(Pro Tip: keep a bowl of water next to your rolling mat to keep your fingers wet so the rice does not stick to them.)

Cut into 8 pieces.

Serve with wasabi, sushi ginger and soy sauce on the side.

