Sunken Gardens brings tropical oasis to busy St. Petersburg

Sunken Gardens is in the heart of St. Petersburg captivating visitors with a blend of history and natural beauty.

The botanical garden was originally established in 1903 and has a mesmerizing collection of tropical plants, vibrant flowers and cascading waterfalls. It allows visitors to enjoy an experience while going from a bustling city to this tropical oasis.

"So when people come to Sunken Gardens today, as well as decades ago, they see a lot of the amazing mature tropical foliage that we have today, including royal palms that tower and stand taller than any other royal palms in the county," Jennifer Tyson with Sunken Gardens explained.

Sunken Gardens also serves as a testament to the city's commitment to preserving green heritage with its meticulously landscaped grounds.

From meandering through winding paths with exotic blooms to discovering hidden corners, each visit to Sunken Gardens is a sensory journey.

This botanical wonder continues to be a cherished retreat, inviting all to revel in the timeless allure of nature within the heart of St. Petersburg.