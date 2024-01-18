Sarasota man arrested for driving over 140 mph on Sunshine Skyway Bridge: FHP

A Sarasota man was caught driving between 140 and 150 miles per hour over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Omar Lewis, 23, originally from Jamaica and living in Sarasota, was clocked driving between 140 and 150 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone over the Skyway Bridge at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ: 'Take Care of Maya' trial: Judge lessens damages for Kowalski family, rejects new trial in case

The trooper reported that he saw a black BMW sedan traveling "grossly" above the speed limit southbound onto the Skyway Bridge near the North rest area in Pinellas County.

The BMW changed lanes and went around other motorists, including a fuel tanker truck "with no regard for their safety," according to FHP. Another trooper also witnessed the car speeding and, together, they pulled the car over onto the south side of the bridge.

FHP reported that Lewis had two other passengers in the car, and he told troopers he was trying to get them home for work in the morning.

Lewis was arrested for reckless driving.