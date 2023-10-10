Sunshine Skyway Bridge to be lit blue and white for Israel

article

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge white and blue in support of Israel amidst the conflict overseas.

DeSantis called the attacks carried out by Hamas militants on Israel "horrific" and said as an American and Floridian, he stands with the people of Israel.

The bridge will be lit white and blue all week in solidarity with the nation. St. Petersburg Councilman Ed Montanari said this shows the city's support of Israel.

"We are lighting up the Skyway Bridge in blue and white to let the world know St. Petersburg stands with Israel and the Jewish people," said Montanari. "We mourn the innocent lives lost in this brazen, heinous assault and will never equivocate in our support for Israel and its status as a sovereign nation."