Former Super Bowl champion, Patriots running back arrested in Tampa

Former Super Bowl champion and running back with the New England Patriots, Dion Lewis, was arrested on Monday in Tampa.

Lewis was a member of the 2017 New England Patriots team that surmounted a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI with Tom Brady.

According to his arrest report, he was arrested just after 2 p.m. by Seminole Indian Police on Monday and charged with trespassing in an occupied structure.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 hands the ball offsides to Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He posted $500 bond and was released the same day.