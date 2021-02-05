Super Bowl Sunday matchup splits Land O’ Lakes family in half

They say home is where the heart is, but half of one Land O’ Lakes family’s hearts bleed Buccaneers red. The other half is all in for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Geraldo Vargas and his son Eric are Buccaneer fans, while Felice and daughter Mariana are pulling for Kansas City.

Felice, who grew up in the "Chiefs Kingdom," has been a life-long fan.

"Living in Kansas City, we always went to Chiefs games, but back in the '90s, the Chiefs didn’t do as well as they are now that we have Patrick Mahomes, the 25-year-old super-quarterback," Felice explained.

Thirteen-year-old Eric says it’s not easy living in a house divided.

"It’s very hard. I’ll just start there," he said laughing. "It’s like, I’m going to cheer for the Bucs because my sister is the last person I want to see win."

Mariana Vargas says no matter what, at the end of the game, they’ll duke it out playing video games to see "who the real winner is."

The family has kept the jabs pretty civil throughout the week, but all bets are off, they say, for game day.

But the biggest high of all, is getting to celebrate a historical super bowl with the ones you love.

"What are the chances that our team has made it to the Super Bowl it’s in our backyard, our home stadium, the storylines are endless," Geraldo added.

