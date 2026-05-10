Super speeder found with handgun and fentanyl arrested: FHP

The Brief A man was arrested after going over 100 MPH on I-75. The driver fled from the trooper attempting a traffic stop and was eventually PIT maneuvered. After the intal arrest, a search of the suspect's car uncovered a loaded handgun and fentanyl.



The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he was caught going over 100 miles per hour.

What we know:

According to FHP, a trooper was parked at a turnaround near mile marker 251 on I-75 North. The trooper then spotted a Volkswagen speeding in the middle lane. The driver, Justice Powell, drove 103 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

As the trooper pulled out of the paved area, they saw Powell turn off his lights and speed away. Once troopers caught up to the driver and turned on their lights and sirens, Powell refused to stop and exited the interstate onto US-301 South.

Once on US-301, FHP said the trooper executed a PIT maneuver in an area with no other traffic.

Powell was then arrested. His car was impounded.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Due to the car being impounded, troopers conducted a standard inventory search. During that search, they found a loaded handgun on the floor in the backseat. It was heavily armed with an extended magazine containing 20 rounds, including one round loaded in the chamber.

Officers also found a prescription bottle containing a plastic bag of purple powder. Field testing confirmed it was 3.8 grams of fentanyl.

Powell is a convicted felon who was released from prison back in November 2025 from a previous burglary charge.

Powell was charged with the following:

Aggravated fleeing to elude

No valid driver's license

Felon in possession of firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition (x21)

Armed possession of controlled substance

Reckless driving

Powell is being held with no bond.