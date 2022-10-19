Surveillance video shows last time Gabby Petito seen alive, with Brian Laundrie in Wyoming Whole Foods

New video may show the last time Gabby Petito was seen in public with Brian Laundrie before her death.

The surveillance video is from a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming on August 27, 2021, the date her parents believe she was killed, according to a civil lawsuit.

The video was released to Storyful by the Town of Jackson Police Department.

Cameras in the store recorded the couple’s movements, arriving at the store around 2:15 local time and leaving 15 minutes later in the van Laundrie later drove back to Florida, without Gabby.

Petito’s body was found in the Teton National Forest on September 19. A coroner concluded she died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation," the FBI said.

Another month later, human remains believed to be Laundrie's were found at

Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the killing of Petito, his 22-year-old fiancé.

His remains were later discovered within the vast Carlton Reserve wilderness park in Sarasota County, Florida on October 20,

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI concluded: "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."