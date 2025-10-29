Suspect accused in Hernando County capital sexual battery child porn cases arrested

The Brief A suspect has been arrested on charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography in Hernando County. HCSO says one victim has been identified with the potential of several additional juvenile victims pending further investigation. Sheriff Al Nienhuis will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide more information.



A suspect has been arrested on charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography in Hernando County.

Few details have been released, but one victim has been identified with the potential of several additional juvenile victims pending further investigation.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide more information.

We will update this story after the news conference ends.