Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Sarasota shooting

article

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 44-year-old Courtney Leigh Wadeck in connection with a shooting that took place on July 9.

She has been charged with one felony count of murder without premeditation.

Deputies say they were called to a home near Beneva and Clark Roads on the night of the shooting.

READ: Woman seriously injured in St. Pete road rage shooting, police say

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found an unresponsive female on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to authorities.

According to witnesses, the victim and Wadeck had a disagreement about living conditions that led to a physical altercation.

Two witnesses say they tried to intervene with no success.

READ: Citrus County man arrested after leaving two dogs in feces covered room, deputies say

Within moments, the witnesses heard a gunshot from the living room and saw the victim falling to the floor, according to authorities.

First responders performed life-saving efforts, but the victim passed away, deputies said.





