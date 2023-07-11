Woman seriously injured in St. Pete road rage shooting, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver it says opened fire on a woman during a road rage incident.

According to police, the driver of a white minivan was headed north on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North and swerved to avoid hitting a red Mazda CX3 crossing eastbound at the intersection of 116th Avenue.

Police say the white minivan did a U-turn and chased the Mazda east on 116th Avenue.

When the vehicles reached the area of 116th Avenue and 4th Street North, the driver of the minivan fired a gunshot at the driver of the Mazda.

Image of vehicle police are searching for in connection with a road rage shooting.

According to SPPD, the woman who was driving the Mazda was seriously injured, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged 30-40, with some grey in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.