Woman seriously injured in St. Pete road rage shooting, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
Suspected road rage driver sought

Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a driver they say shot another driver during a road rage incident.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver it says opened fire on a woman during a road rage incident. 

According to police, the driver of a white minivan was headed north on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North and swerved to avoid hitting a red Mazda CX3 crossing eastbound at the intersection of 116th Avenue.

Police say the white minivan did a U-turn and chased the Mazda east on 116th Avenue. 

When the vehicles reached the area of 116th Avenue and 4th Street North, the driver of the minivan fired a gunshot at the driver of the Mazda.

Image of vehicle police are searching for in connection with a road rage shooting.

According to SPPD, the woman who was driving the Mazda was seriously injured, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged 30-40, with some grey in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.