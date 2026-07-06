Firefighters battle car repair shop fire in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A fire broke out inside a Winter Haven car repair shop Monday evening, according to the Winter Haven Fire Department. Emergency crews managed to put out the flames quickly before they could spread to neighboring plaza businesses.
Winter Haven shop damage
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the strip plaza along Old Lucern Park Road at around 7:40 p.m. Monday. Crews discovered that the fire appeared to have started from a single vehicle parked inside the repair bay.
Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department.
First responders kept the flames contained to the single business and extinguished them within five minutes. No injuries were reported from the scene.
Cause of the flames
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the vehicle inside the shop bay to catch fire.
Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Winter Haven Fire Department, who explained how first responders contained the car repair shop fire.