Suspect breaking into Pasco County home shot and killed, two others detained: Deputies

One suspect who tried to break into a Port Richey home was shot and killed Friday afternoon by a person who was inside the home.

The Pasco Sheriff's office said three suspects tried to break into the home, which is in the Hickory Hill Drive area. That's when the person inside the home started shooting at the suspects.

One suspect died after being struck by gunfire, according to Pasco deputies. A second suspect was also shot and fled to a hospital, where they are now detained by law enforcement.

The third suspect involved in the attempted break in was detained by Pasco deputies after a brief search, authorities said.

Several schools in the area were placed on a controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution after the shooting, PSO said. The schools that were placed on a controlled campus status included Fox Hollow Elementary, Jazz Dayspring Academy and Schrader Elementary.

The shooting investigation remains active and ongoing, Pasco deputies said.