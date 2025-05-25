Suspect crashes into K-9 deputy's vehicle after speeding off during traffic stop: HCSO

The Brief A suspect crashed into a K-9 deputy's vehicle after speeding off during a traffic stop, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says that the deputy involved sustained minor injuries and the K-9 was unharmed. Both vehicles spun out as a result of the crash and, after a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.



A suspect who was attempting to drive away from a Hernando County deputy ran a stop sign at the intersection of S. Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and crashed into a K-9 deputy's vehicle.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Brooksville after the deputy said the suspect committed a traffic violation.

The deputy then turned around and that's when the suspect sped off.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says that the deputy involved sustained minor injuries and the K-9 was unharmed.

Both vehicles spun out as a result of the crash and, after a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

The K-9 deputy's vehicle came to rest when the passenger side of his vehicle collided with a power pole.

What we don't know:

No information was provided about the suspect or the charges he faces.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

