Suspect crashes into K-9 deputy's vehicle after speeding off during traffic stop: HCSO
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A suspect who was attempting to drive away from a Hernando County deputy ran a stop sign at the intersection of S. Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and crashed into a K-9 deputy's vehicle.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Brooksville after the deputy said the suspect committed a traffic violation.
The deputy then turned around and that's when the suspect sped off.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says that the deputy involved sustained minor injuries and the K-9 was unharmed.
READ: VIDEO: Woman shot, killed by deputy after she shot her daughter: HCSO
Both vehicles spun out as a result of the crash and, after a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.
The K-9 deputy's vehicle came to rest when the passenger side of his vehicle collided with a power pole.
What we don't know:
No information was provided about the suspect or the charges he faces.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter