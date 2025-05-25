Woman shot, killed by deputy after she shot her daughter: HCSO
TAMPA - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Tampa.
The backstory:
The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 7500 block of Carolton Circle.
Hillsborough County deputies responded to a home for reports of a burglary in progress.
When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot in the hand by her mother, according to detectives.
A roommate and a child were also in the home and were safely taken from the home.
What we know:
The suspect in the shooting barricaded herself in a back room of the home. Deputies managed to open the door to the room and found the suspect with a gun. Deputies said they told her to drop the weapon several times, but she did not.
Detectives say the woman raised her gun and that's when a deputy shot and killed her.
Investigators said the suspect lived in the home up until Friday, when she was asked to leave.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
