Woman shot, killed by deputy after she shot her daughter: HCSO

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Tampa.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 7500 block of Carolton Circle.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to a home for reports of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot in the hand by her mother, according to detectives.

A roommate and a child were also in the home and were safely taken from the home.

What we know:

The suspect in the shooting barricaded herself in a back room of the home. Deputies managed to open the door to the room and found the suspect with a gun. Deputies said they told her to drop the weapon several times, but she did not.

Detectives say the woman raised her gun and that's when a deputy shot and killed her.

Investigators said the suspect lived in the home up until Friday, when she was asked to leave.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

