Suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota: sheriff's office

A suspect armed with a handgun was shot and killed by Sarasota County deputies after they responded to a suicide call on the 6200 block of Cardigan Circle on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but they say they found the suspect holding a handgun around 12:39 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office Deputy-Involved Shooting Team is investigating the shooting.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect and the deputies involved have not been identified.

