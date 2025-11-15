Suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota: sheriff's office
SARASOTA, Fla. - A suspect armed with a handgun was shot and killed by Sarasota County deputies after they responded to a suicide call on the 6200 block of Cardigan Circle on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but they say they found the suspect holding a handgun around 12:39 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office Deputy-Involved Shooting Team is investigating the shooting.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
What we don't know:
The suspect and the deputies involved have not been identified.
