Suspect in Plant City homicide arrested after car crash, police say

The suspect in Saturday night's homicide in Plant City was arrested in Manatee County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

At 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO Communications Center received a call that shots had been fired at a birthday party.

Witnesses said at least ten people were at the party when the Faustino Antunez fired a gun.

One male in his 40s was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Another male is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say they found Antunez after he was involved in a DUI crash.

Antunez is facing multiple charges, including murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the first degree premeditated.

According to deputies, Antunez provided a false name when asked to identify himself following the car crash.