Suspect in Plant City homicide arrested after car crash, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Manatee County
FOX 13 News
article

Photo Courtsy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - The suspect in Saturday night's homicide in Plant City was arrested in Manatee County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

At 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO Communications Center received a call that shots had been fired at a birthday party.

Witnesses said at least ten people were at the party when the Faustino Antunez fired a gun. 

One male in his 40s was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Another male is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say they found Antunez after he was involved in a DUI crash. 

Antunez is facing multiple charges, including murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the first degree premeditated.

According to deputies, Antunez provided a false name when asked to identify himself following the car crash. 