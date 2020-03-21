Suspect who allegedly held hostages at gunpoint inside Orange County Jail behind bars, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a suspect pulled out a gun while being booked into the Orange County Jail and took several people hostage on Saturday.

They said that the incident started when two people were arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies reportedly found probable cause to arrest the two suspects on cannabis charges.

However, when they arrived at the jail to be booked into custody, Sheriff Mina said one of the suspects took out a gun and held a deputy sheriff, corrections officer, male nurse, and the other arrestee hostage.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said two Orlando Police officers and three deputies were able to confront the suspect and fire their weapons from outside the jail. The suspect was injured and after about an hour and a half of negotiations, Mina said the suspect surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will reportedly conduct an investigation into the shots fired by law enforcement to stop the suspect. The Orange County Sheriff's Office will also investigate the criminal part of the incident, including the suspect taking the others hostage. In addition, they will conduct an internal investigation into how the suspect was able to walk into the jail with a gun, prompting the incident.

The suspect was said to have been taken to the hospital after the situation. He was booked into the Orange County Jail after and faces several additional charges.

