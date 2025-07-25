Expand / Collapse search

Suspected bank robber accused in 2 Sarasota heists arrested: SCSO

By
Published  July 25, 2025 5:35pm EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man accused of robbing a Sarasota bank twice has been arrested. 
    • Investigators said Christopher A. Borchardt robbed a USF Credit Union on June 20 and July 18. 
    • He has been charged with two counts of robbery.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota County deputies have arrested a man they say robbed the same bank twice in Sarasota. 

Timeline:

On June 20, a man entered the USF Credit Union located at 3487 Clark Road shortly after noon. 

Deputies say he demanded money from a teller, left the bank and ran toward Bronx Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

READ: Florida lawmaker urges law enforcement agencies to suspend use of SIG Sauer P320 handgun, citing safety issues

Nobody was injured. 

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

On July 18, a man who looked like the bank robber entered the same institution, demanded money from a teller and ran toward Bronx Avenue. 

No one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

READ: Deportation flights out of Alligator Alcatraz underway, Gov. DeSantis says

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified Christopher A. Borchardt as a person of interest. 

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SCSO executed a search warrant for the residence and then arrested the suspect and charged him with two counts of robbery.

The case is still under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

Sarasota CountyCrime and Public Safety