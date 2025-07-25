Suspected bank robber accused in 2 Sarasota heists arrested: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota County deputies have arrested a man they say robbed the same bank twice in Sarasota.
Timeline:
On June 20, a man entered the USF Credit Union located at 3487 Clark Road shortly after noon.
Deputies say he demanded money from a teller, left the bank and ran toward Bronx Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Nobody was injured.
On July 18, a man who looked like the bank robber entered the same institution, demanded money from a teller and ran toward Bronx Avenue.
No one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
Dig deeper:
Investigators identified Christopher A. Borchardt as a person of interest.
SCSO executed a search warrant for the residence and then arrested the suspect and charged him with two counts of robbery.
The case is still under investigation.
