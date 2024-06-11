Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting a Davenport officer nearly head-on and driving off

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man who is accused of hitting a Davenport police officer in a nearly head-on crash before taking off has been arrested and charged with DUI.

According to the Davenport Police Department, Officer Gerald Michel was traveling eastbound on South Blvd around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday while on patrol when he saw a pick-up truck driving toward him going the wrong way.

Investigators say Michel moved out of the truck’s direct path, but the truck struck the passenger side of his patrol vehicle and drove away.

A suspected drunk driver hit a Davenport police officer nearly head-on Sunday. Image is courtesy of the Davenport Police Department.

Less than 10 minutes later, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found the truck and its driver, 21-year-old Jose Enrique Hernandez-Gonazalez of Orlando, on Highway 17/92 at Providence Blvd. in unincorporated Davenport.

Police say Hernandez-Gonazalez told them he hit "something hard" but didn’t stop because he didn’t know what he struck.

After striking a Davenport police vehicle, the driver took off and was caught about ten minutes away, according to the Davenport Police Department. Image is courtesy of the Davenport Police Department.

Hernandez-Gonazalez also admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages at a family party before the crash, according to DPD.

Police arrested Hernandez-Gonazalez and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. He was also charged by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Jose Enrique Hernandez-Gonzalez mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"We are grateful that Officer Michel was not injured by Hernandez-Gonzalez's selfish actions to drive while intoxicated, and on top of that, without a driver's license," Chief Steve Parker stated. "This incident certainly could have ended a lot worse. It's a very simple concept. Don't drink and drive."

Neither Officer Michel nor Hernandez-Gonzalez were injured in the crash.

