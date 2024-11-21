Convicted felon accused of stealing friend’s truck caught with guns, drugs and bulletproof vest: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A suspected car thief with a criminal history is back behind bars.

Troopers arrested Marsalis Streeter on Wednesday afternoon on several charges after they stopped him for driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office notified the Florida Highway Patrol that they were taking a stolen vehicle report. Deputies said a 2019 GMC Sierra was believed to have been taken without permission by Streeter, who was friends with the owner.

ONSTAR led troopers to the location of the stolen vehicle and Streeter, a convicted felon, who was in the driver’s seat.

A trooper used his vehicle to block Streeter in and ordered him out of the truck.

While searching the truck, troopers said they found two AR-style rifles and a 9mm pistol, extra magazines and bags/boxes of ammunition, a ballistic vest and a baggie of what is believed to be marijuana.

Streeter was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and charged with possession of cannabis, grand theft motor vehicle, possession of a bulletproof vest while committing an offense/while act of crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

The vehicle was returned to its owner.

