Suspected drunk semi-truck driver arrested in fatal head-on crash: PCSO

The driver of a semi-truck was arrested for DUI following a deadly head-on crash in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriffs Office, a semi-truck driven by 21-year-old Moyses Ramirez of Arcadia, was traveling southbound on Spirit Lake Road as the Hyundai, driven by 27-year-old Chelsea Darwin of Winter Haven, was heading north.

Deputies say around 8:20 p.m., the semi-truck crossed the center line and struck Darwin’s Hyundai head-on.

She was killed at the scene, according to deputies.

According to PCSO, witnesses reported seeing the driver of the semi-truck throwing objects from the cab of the truck.

Deputies say they found four empty Modelo beer cans in proximity to the crash scene. They add that Ramirez showed signs of impairment at the scene and was evaluated by deputies.

After a field sobriety test, deputies say Ramirez was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, tampering with evidence, DUI with property damager and DUI.

His two breath samples measured 0.107 and 0.108, according to PCSO.