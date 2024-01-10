‘Pornography addicted’ Wyoming worship leader claims temptation led him to molest child in Polk County: PCSO

article

A worship and youth group leader from Wyoming is facing first-degree felony charges after investigators say he molested a child while in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Shaw, 69, a worship and youth group leader at "Under Command Ministries" in Freemont County, in Wyoming, visited Lakeland in December 2023.

Deputies say after he returned to Wyoming, a girl, who is under the age of 12, told her mother that Shaw inappropriately touched her over the top of her clothing while he was in town.

According to PCSO, the victim’s mother called Shaw and said he admitted to touching the child.

PCSO detectives say Shaw told them that he has a pornography addiction and that when he touched the Lakeland victim he "gave in to temptation."

He was placed under arrest in Wyoming on January 4, 2024, and will be extradited to Polk County at a later date.

Detectives say Shaw works at or is affiliated with several churches in Wyoming.

"We are working with Wyoming law enforcement to determine if this suspect victimized any other children there - we sincerely hope not. This man should never be allowed to have access to children again," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.